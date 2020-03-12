Fresno State spring sporting events suspended with Mountain West announcement

Mountain West logo

published on March 12, 2020 - 11:36 AM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Fresno State spring athletics competitions have been suspended indefinitely with an announcement Thursday from the Mountain West Conference.

The suspension of all Mountain West spring sports competitions of the conference’s 12 university members is due to the “current status of COVID-19.” Teams currently on the road competing may complete those events and return to campus, according to the announcement.

“Teams that have not yet departed shall suspend travel immediately,” according to the announcement.

Decisions on whether local practice activities should continue is up to the various institutions based on local conditions.

“The health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as the campus and general communities, is of utmost priority,” according to the Mountain West. “Therefore, the Board has determined the most prudent course of action is to align with the recommendations of public health care and government officials to help limit the spread of the virus.”

Teams that have qualified for an NCAA Championship event may participate at institutional discretion.