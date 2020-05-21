Fresno State sets new shopping measures for famed sweet corn

published on May 21, 2020 - 3:06 PM

New shopping measures are being set up to accommodate social distancing measures as Fresno State prepares to sell its popular sweet corn.

Typical high demand for the sweet corn, which is going on sale Friday just in time for Memorial Day weekend, has prompted these measures as Covid-19 continues to draw public health concerns. Following government health guidance, a limited number of customers will be allowed inside the Gibson Farm Market store at once. A temporary outside mobile purchasing station will also be there for shoppers who only want to purchase corn.

Organized waiting lines will be set up outside. Only one customer at a time will be allowed to shop per bin, and corn will be 50 cents per ear. Customers are asked to wear facemasks and not to shuck or peel ears, or put them back in bins.

Staggered shopping is encouraged. White corn will be available in early June and the market will operate seven days a week, starting Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the Fourth of July holiday.