17 Aug

Fresno State receives $5.5M gift from Perenchio Foundation

Fresno State image

published on August 17, 2020 - 1:24 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno State students will soon be able access more grants and scholarships with the help of two gifts from a local philanthropic organization.

On Monday morning, it was announced that the Perenchio Foundation had provided two gifts to the university totaling $5.5 million. Established to direct the philanthropic wishes of Jerrold Perenchio, the foundation donated $500,000 to the Good Samaritan Fund to immediately help students in need during the 2020-21 academic year.

The foundation also donation $5 million to create the Perenchio Family Endowed Scholarship Fund to support Fresno State students from all backgrounds and majors, including “Dreamers,” immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

“By helping to remove barriers to achieving a college degree, the Perenchio Foundation is profoundly transforming the lives of current and future students, our next generation of leaders, thereby making a lasting gift to the hometown that gave Mr. Perenchio his start in life,” said Joseph I. Castro, Fresno State president.

Perenchio, whose parents emigrated from Italy, was born in Fresno, but later moved to Los Angeles. He eventually established a career in the entertainment and communications industry, ultimately becoming chairman of Spanish-language broadcast network Univision. Perenchio died in 2017.

Perenchio was conferred an honorary doctorate by Fresno State in 2011.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should employers reimburse their workers at home for utility (electricity/water) costs?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!