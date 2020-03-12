Fresno State cancels on-campus classes

File photo.

published on March 12, 2020 - 1:39 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Fresno State is hosting a media availability Thursday afternoon on the university’s decision to suspend on-campus classes effective Monday, March 16.

The university plans to implement online courses beginning March 20, with the cancellation of in-person classes March 16-19 to allow faculty to prepare for offering virtual instruction.

The cancellation also includes the Visalia campus.

While campus classes are cancelled, the campus will remain open for “non-academic business as usual.”

Fresno State officials said there are currently no cases of COVID-19 related to campus.

“This decision was made with an abundance of caution and care for our campus community and after deliberation with the CSU Chancellor’s Office, the Academic Senate, the Joint Labor Council, local K-12 and community college leaders and local public health officials,” according to a notice from university communications.

Fresno State anticipates the resumption of regular operations on April 27.