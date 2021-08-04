04 Aug

Fresno State Bulldogs game to air locally Sept. 11

published on August 4, 2021 - 12:19 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno State football fans can show up in the stands or on the air for the second home game on Sept. 11. 

The Bulldogs game against Cal Poly will air on CW59, kicking off at 7 p.m. This will be the only chance to watch the game on a local TV station for the entirety of the season, said General Manager Matthew Morse.

CW59 is also home to the Fresno Grizzlies home game broadcasts for the 2021 season. 

The Bulldogs pregame broadcast will begin at 6:30 p.m. with FOX26 Sports Director Ralph Wood, who will give the play-by-play. Cam Worrell, a former Fresno State standout safety and six-year NFL veterman, will join Wood for the broadcast, along with Kevin Miller who will provide updates from the sidelines.

Miller has long reported for Friday Night Rivals on CW59.

Wood has 40 years of experience in the Fresno-visalia market – the longest running TV sportscaster in the area. 

