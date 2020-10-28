Fresno State appoints new interim president

Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval image by Fresno State

published on October 28, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

California State University (CSU) Chancellor Timothy P. White has appointed Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, Ph.D., to serve as interim president of Fresno State.

Jiménez-Sandoval currently serves as Fresno State’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. He will assume his role as interim president on Jan. 4, 2021, with the departure of current president Dr. Joseph I. Castro, who will begin his new role as chancellor of the CSU system.

“In speaking with campus and community stakeholders, a recurring theme was the need to sustain the momentum Fresno State is experiencing under President Castro, while ensuring that student achievement continues during this time of pandemic,” said White. “From enrolling the largest student body in its long history, to receiving an unprecedented amount in research grants and contracts, it is an exciting and unique time for Fresno State and Dr. Jiménez-Sandoval will ensure that they keep moving upward.”

Jiménez-Sandoval was appointed to provost and vice president of academic affairs in 2019, and in that role, has also served as the university’s chief academic officer.

“Fresno State is the cultural and intellectual cornerstone of the Central Valley; I love its demonstrated power to transform the lives of our talented students, and I see how our alumni improve the quality of life in our communities,” said Jiménez-Sandoval. “It is a magnificent honor to be entrusted with leading our renowned university.”

Jiménez-Sandoval joined the Fresno State faculty in 2000, serving as a professor of Spanish and Portuguese, coordinator of the Spanish master of arts, chair of the Department of Modern and Classical Languages and Literatures, interim associate dean of the College of Arts and Humanities and dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.