05 Jan

Fresno State announces virtual instruction for first week of semester

File photo.

published on January 5, 2022 - 2:03 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno State announced that its first week of instruction after winter break beginning Jan. 20 will happen virtually as the country deals with the threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Virtual instruction will run through Jan. 28, with in-person instruction resuming Jan. 31.

“In consultation with our local public health officials, we have developed this plan to mitigate the spread of the virus and help keep our campus community safe,” wrote Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval in a message to students Monday.

“We understand that decisions about instructional modality directly impact our students, faculty and staff. We appreciate your ongoing adaptability and understanding as we strive to balance the uncertainties associated with the evolving pandemic with our commitment to campus safety and supporting student success.”

The decision comes as the entire California State University system announced Dec. 22 that students, faculty and staff must receive a vaccine booster shot to take part in on-campus activities by Feb. 28.

President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval also said the university plans to resume in-person events after Feb. 1.

“However, we may consider limiting or canceling campus events for which vaccination status or a negative entry test is not required as a condition of entry,” he said.

“…please know that our brief shift to virtual instruction is temporary and that our campus remains open,” he added. “Fresno State is committed to doing all we can to continue offering in-person instruction while taking appropriate evidence-based measures to safeguard our campus community.”

