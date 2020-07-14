Fresno small business grant winners announced

File photo

published on July 14, 2020

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias Tuesday released a list of 58 small businesses in his District 3 area that were recently awarded grants under the Save our Small Business program.

To date, $400,000 in financial relief has been awarded to 73 businesses in District 3 alone, which includes downtown, Chinatown, Central Fresno, the Tower District and Southwest Fresno.

More than 400 businesses in Fresno have received the grants worth a total of $2.75 million with more than 1,900 jobs impacted.

The grant amount goes up to $10,000.

“We know the difficulty small businesses in our City are facing, especially those who did not receive federal relief. Our City continues to reinvest millions in CARES Act funds back into our local small businesses giving them a fighting chance to survive this unprecedented pandemic.” Council President Miguel Arias

The following list includes businesses receiving grants, the amount received and how many jobs the business had prior to March 4.

All Phase Maintenance $5,000 3

Auto Pawn of Fresno $5,000 1

Barbershop No. 7 $5,000 1

Brass Unicorn Inc. $5,000 5

Chicken King $5,000 4

Clock Specialty $5,000 2

Color Me Chula $5,000 1

DC Photography Studios $5,000 2

De Alba Travel Inc $5,000 5

D&H Jewelry $5,000 1

Donut Queen $5,000 3

Elvia’s Creations $5,000 2

Estetica La Moda $5,000 1

Far West Supply $5,000 1

Halo Salon $5,000 1

J Wireless $5,000 3

Jupiter Tonsorium $5,000 1

Kingdom Cars $5,000 2

La Fiesta Dance $5,000 2

Lee’s Wholesale Florist $5,000 1

Lilis Flower and Gift $5,000 2

Nouveau Salon & Academy $5,000 1

OnSerf Distribution $5,000 1

Santiago’s Collectibles $5,000 1

Selsor Construction and Demolition $5,000 2

Soccer Sam’s $5,000 2

Sorianos All Pro Quality Construction $5,000 1

Squeezin Tips $5,000 2

Suzy’s Beauty Supply $5,000 1

Suzys Fashion $5,000 1

T-Shirts Plus $5,000 1

Truth Branding Agency $5,000 1

Valley Workforce Compliance & Training $5,000 1

Water Boyz $5,000 1

Yoshinow! $5,000 3

Zoombie Nation $5,000 1

About My Bag Records $10,000 7

Eco World $10,000 17

El Patio $10,000 7

Fresno Plastering, Inc. $10,000 20

Golden Restaurant $10,000 9

Good Company Players $10,000 23

Jalisco Jewelers Inc $10,000 24

Kikku Japanese Food $10,000 13

La Maison Kabob $10,000 6

Libelula $10,000 7

Lorenas Restaurant $10,000 6

Los Arcos Restaurant and Nightclub $10,000 12

Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant $10,000 13

Majestic Jewelry and Loan $10,000 6

Mid State Graphics Inc. $10,000 6

Moving Feast and Tapsi $10,000 16

Oggi Cosi Si Mangia Inc. $10,000 12

Ragazzo’s $10,000 7

Shepherds Inn $10,000 18

Subway $10,000 6

Toshiko Ramen and Sushi Bar $10,000 15

Tower Blendz $10,000 6