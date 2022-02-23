Fresno selected to host immersive Van Gogh exhibit

An immersive "Beyond Van Gogh" art exhibit is coming to Fresno. Photos by Timothy Norris



Written by Gabriel Dillard published on February 23, 2022 - 10:14 AM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Fresno has been selected as a host city for a touring exhibit that has given more than 2.5 million global visitors the opportunity to step into the work of Vincent Van Gogh.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” was created in 2020 and features 300 works by the fabled Dutch painter “freed from their frames,” according to a news release from Winnipeg-based Paquin Entertainment, the company promoting the multimedia event.

Van Gogh paintings including “The Starry Night” and “Sunflowers” are projected on multiple surfaces in a 30,000-square-foot space employing more than 4 trillion content pixels, offering a high-resolution exhibit that employs video and a symphonic score.

Wednesday’s announcement invites people to sign up for pre-sale access to tickets at vangoghfresno.com. A spokesperson said the announcement of a venue, on-sale date and opening date will be announced at a later time.

Typical venues for the show in North America include convention centers and arenas for the months-long run. The event can also use a tent set-up that has been employed in several markets at the moment, according to the spokesperson.

The exhibit is the vision of French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio, which specializes in creating immersive art installations in urban spaces. It is one of several immersive Van Gogh exhibits touring the country.

Other cities currently in the pre-sale registration for Beyond Van Gogh include Sacramento, Anchorage, Baltimore, El Paso and Riverside.

For an exhibit currently running in Albuquerque, tickets range from $23.99 for children up to $73.99 for VIP tickets.