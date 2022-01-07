07 Jan

Fresno seeks local organizations to provide Covid relief services

published on January 7, 2022 - 1:15 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The City of Fresno is seeking proposals from local community organizations to provide Covid-19 recovery services.

The funding is from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which will provide more than $170 million to the City of Fresno over the next two years.

The proposals are meant to contribute to pandemic recovery and target individuals, families and businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Interim ARPA rules list five categories of eligible expenditures: support public health, address negative economic impacts, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers, and invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

“We are calling on our community partners to collaborate with our city to ensure Fresno fully recovers from the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic,” stated Councilmember Miguel Arias.

Community-Based Organization proposals will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 via Planet Bids through the City of Fresno’s website Doing Business/Bid Opportunities – https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/14769/portal-home.

Successful applicants will be notified by March 7 with an anticipated April 1 start date.

