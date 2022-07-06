06 Jul

Fresno roofing materials manufacturer acquired

MBTechnology

The MBTechnology manufacturing business in Fresno has been acquired. Photo via Carlisle

published on July 6, 2022 - 1:51 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Arizona-based Carlisle Companies, Inc., has announced the acquisition of Fresno-based MBTechnology, Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing underlayment for residential and commercial buildings.

The purchase falls in line with Carlisle’s Vision 2025 strategy launched in 2018, which aims to double the company’s annual revenue and expand operating margins.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition will mean business as usual for the company located at 188 Teilman Ave. near the intersection of Highway 99 and 180.

MBTechnology Inc. joins Carlisle’s operating segment and is a strategic addition along with the acquisition of Henry Company in 2021.

“The acquisition of MBTechnology, Inc., together with our recent acquisition of Henry Company, is consistent with our stated strategy to invest in our building products platform, expand our presence throughout the building envelope and continue to provide our customers with energy-efficient solutions,” said Chris Coch, chairman, president and CEO of Carlisle Companies Inc.

Founded in 1983, MBTechnology, Inc., specializes in manufacturing asphalt-based roofing membranes for residential and commercial buildings.

“We are excited to have MBT join [the] Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT) business where they will expand CWT’s modified bitumen roofing offerings and provide additional capacity for roofing underlayments,” said Henry Company President Frank Ready. “First, MBT manufactures systems to control the flow of water, vapor, air and energy in a building; second, more than half of MBT’s consumed energy is derived from on-site solar panels; and third, MBT’s Ecotorch product, a modified bitumen torch applied roofing membrane, is made from partially recycled tires, which compliments our ultimate RB business.”

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Does Fresno State have a chance for an invite to the Pac-12 athletic conference?
43 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by