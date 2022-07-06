Fresno roofing materials manufacturer acquired

The MBTechnology manufacturing business in Fresno has been acquired. Photo via Carlisle

published on July 6, 2022

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Arizona-based Carlisle Companies, Inc., has announced the acquisition of Fresno-based MBTechnology, Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing underlayment for residential and commercial buildings.

The purchase falls in line with Carlisle’s Vision 2025 strategy launched in 2018, which aims to double the company’s annual revenue and expand operating margins.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition will mean business as usual for the company located at 188 Teilman Ave. near the intersection of Highway 99 and 180.

MBTechnology Inc. joins Carlisle’s operating segment and is a strategic addition along with the acquisition of Henry Company in 2021.

“The acquisition of MBTechnology, Inc., together with our recent acquisition of Henry Company, is consistent with our stated strategy to invest in our building products platform, expand our presence throughout the building envelope and continue to provide our customers with energy-efficient solutions,” said Chris Coch, chairman, president and CEO of Carlisle Companies Inc.

Founded in 1983, MBTechnology, Inc., specializes in manufacturing asphalt-based roofing membranes for residential and commercial buildings.

“We are excited to have MBT join [the] Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT) business where they will expand CWT’s modified bitumen roofing offerings and provide additional capacity for roofing underlayments,” said Henry Company President Frank Ready. “First, MBT manufactures systems to control the flow of water, vapor, air and energy in a building; second, more than half of MBT’s consumed energy is derived from on-site solar panels; and third, MBT’s Ecotorch product, a modified bitumen torch applied roofing membrane, is made from partially recycled tires, which compliments our ultimate RB business.”