22 Sep

Fresno restaurant owner earns national award

Martha Ortega

published on September 22, 2021 - 3:03 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A Fresno restaurant owner has earned second place in a national competition for Mexican restaurants.

El Restaurante Magazine and beverage company Jarritos gave Martha Ortega — co-owner of El Cochinito Contento — second place in the 2021 Independent Mexican Restaurant Owner of the Year Award.

Ortega and her husband Roy opened the restaurant on Olive Avenue in the Tower District in 1991, according to a news release.

Ortega was nominated by a customer.

“Martha is the community … tia (aunt). She openly gives so much more than just food — she provides a sense of pride and love in a community,” wrote customer Ivette Lopez in her nomination of Ortega.

“From always donating food and cash to organizations, being supportive for outside endeavors for their employees, and even donating to a local non-profit radio station that lives just a few blocks down the road, Martha and El Cochinito have enriched many lives through their love of Mexican cuisine and a love of their people.”

The award committee named her skill in the kitchen, treatment of employees and community engagement as reasons for winning.

“I like to help the community,” Ortega said in the release. “I’ve been doing that for many years. Every time they ask me for something, I do it for them. The California Highway Patrol, the Fresno PD, and lots of other places. Every time they say, ‘Martha, can you help us?’ I say, ‘Sure, what do you
need?’”

The award comes with cash prizes, certificates and a profile in El Restaurante’s November/December issue.

Subscribe Now!