Fresno Rescue Mission to host online benefit concert

An award-winning Christian musician will be lending his talents to the Fresno Mission this evening with an online benefit concert.

Jordan Feliz, a Central Valley native, will headline the Giving Tuesday Now benefit on Cinco de Mayo, starting at 7 P.M. on the Fresno Mission (formerly Fresno Rescue Misison) Facebook page.

“Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic day of giving to help those in our community impacted by COVID-19,” the Fresno Mission said via press release.

Centricity recording artist Feliz has been nominated for five Dove Awards, winning in 2016 for New Artists of the Year, and has toured with famous Christian artists including Matthew West and Michael W. Smith. Clovis is his hometown.