Fresno record shop reopens Thursday

File photo

published on June 10, 2020 - 2:24 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Music, movies and more are returning to Fresno when Rasputin Music opens Thursday. On Facebook, the Berkeley-based record store announced it would open with some safety precautions.

Customers would be required to wear masks and they will also check the temperatures of people coming into the store. Those displaying Covid-19 related symptoms would not be permitted in, according to their website.

They will still buy used music and movies, they say, though items will be quarantined for 72 hours before store employees look at them. Sellers can then return to the store or have a check mailed to them.

Rasputin will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the rest of the week.