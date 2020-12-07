07 Dec

Fresno property manager undergoes ‘neighborly’ rebranding

published on December 7, 2020 - 11:03 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno’s Imfeld and Imfeld Property Management, also known as I&I Property Management, has rebranded as Unity, Inc. with “a renewed focus on nurturing a loving community spirit within community associations.”

The rebrand includes a new name, logo and web domain.

Unity, Inc. is an accredited property management team rooted in the Central Valley for the past 40 years.Company officials see the change as a “much-needed” effort to “bride the gap between management and the communities they serve in a manner more akin to neighbors.”

While the company will continue to provide the same services to residents, neighbors can expect a more user-friendly approach online, according to a news release.

Property managers, or “community catalysts,” are certified with Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB), and are under the leadership of Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM)-certified managers.

Unity, Inc. continues to offer services like financial management, insurance claim administration, 24-hour emergency call monitoring and bid solicitation.

In efforts to lead the community in a neighborly approach, their new tagline is “the neighborly way to HOA.”

“‘The neighborly way to HOA’ echoes back to our core values of trust and kindness. Kindness to our team means thinking and acting from a place of love. Every communication and action must begin with that spirit behind it, in all things empathetic and understanding,” CEO Sal Silva said.

