Fresno Pacific offering three-year courses for graduation

published on April 29, 2021 - 2:28 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno Pacific University is offering a three-year program for several bachelor’s degrees.

The accelerated pathways include several business degrees, English, biology, mathematics and chemistry, according to a press release from the university. Four-year programs are still available for those areas of study as well.

“These are not new degrees,” said Krista Brooks, director of undergraduate admission at Fresno Pacific. “They cover all the same material in all the same classes as four-year programs, just with a set schedule that helps students accomplish their degree in less time.”

The three-year option will save students money on tuition, the release stated. Three-year programs are also eligible for federal and state financial aid.

In all, 98% of students at Fresno Pacific receive financial aid. Two-thirds come from families earning less than $40,000 a year.

The following three-year degrees are being offered:
B.A. Biology Secondary Teaching Emphasis
B.S. Biology Secondary Teaching Emphasis
B.A. Mathematics Secondary Teaching Emphasis
B.A. Chemistry
B.A. Business Administration
B.A. Business Administration – Finance
B.A. Business Administration – Marketing
B.A. Business Administration – Management
B.A. Business Administration – Software Development
B.A. English

Subscribe Now!