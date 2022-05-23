Fresno one of five locales selected for new SBA Women’s Business Center

published on May 23, 2022 - 2:24 PM

Fresno will be home to one of five new Women’s Business Centers announced by the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday.

The Women’s Business Centers will be operated by established Minority-Serving Institutions and support technical assistance to women entrepreneurs, provide help in business plan development and capital access, offer educational experiences in entrepreneurship and make available outreach services and activities, according to an SBA news release.

The Fresno women’s business center will be hosted by the California State University, Fresno Foundation.

Other new women’s centers announced Monday include the CSU Fullerton Auxiliary Services Corporation on behalf of California State University, Fullerton; Miles College Center for Economic and Social Justice in Fairfield, Alabama; National Institute of Minority Economic Development, Inc. on behalf of Bennett College in North Carolina, and Rockville Economic Development on behalf of Bowie State University in Maryland.

“Under the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration, our nation has seen a historic small business boom with 2021 new business applications 20% higher than any year on record,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “And women – especially women of color – continue to lead the way with the highest startup rates. The SBA is committed to creating inclusive entrepreneurial support ecosystems so that any of our new – as well as our established – women entrepreneurs can successfully pursue their American dreams of starting, growing and building resilient businesses.”

This historic funding announcement builds on strategies outlined in the recently released SBA Equity Action Plan and the Biden-Harris Administration’s equity agenda, according to a news release.

Since March 2021 alone, 25 new Women’s Business Centers have opened. Among the newest WBCs are three affiliated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities and two in Puerto Rico.