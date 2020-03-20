Fresno business selling case of water for $16 fined for price gouging

Super Liquor at 4045 W. Figarden Dr. in Fresno faces the city's first fine for price gouging. Image via loopnet.com.



March 20, 2020

Fresno City Council Members Miguel Arias and Mike Karbassi announced Friday the first $10,000 fine for price gouging was imposed on a Fresno business.

Super Liquor at 4045 W. Figarden Dr. violated a price gouging ordinance authored by the councilmembers and unanimously approved earlier this week by the council.

The ordinance instituted a price and rate freeze on consumer goods and lodging facilities of greater than 10% above prices charged for such goods as of March 4.

The councilmembers said the store had 24-count cases of bottled water on sale for $16.

The $10,000 fine was imposed Thursday for the emergency ordinance violation. The business has until April 20 to pay the fine.

