Fresno nonprofit presents check via Zoom teleconference

Members of PINC pose at the National Philanthropy Day awards ceremony in Fresno in this November 2019 file photo.

published on April 14, 2020 - 1:36 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Philanthropy Inspired by the Needs of our Community (PINC) took to teleconference technology to present a gift to another Fresno nonprofit devoted to helping people recover from addiction.

PINC presented a $5,000 check to Parent & Addicts in Need (P.A.I.N.) last Thursday via Zoom teleconference. The amount represents the proceeds from the second-annual PINC Takeover event held at The Elbow Room on March 11. Elbow Room owner Mike Shirinian donated the space for the event.

After the virtual presentation of $5,000 by Amy Prince, current PINC president, Flindt Anderson, founder and president of P.A.I.N., expressed the impact of donations such as this.

“This helps us tremendously right now as funding sources like Granville’s Home of Hope is on hold, these funds truly help us to keep our doors open and continue to reach more individuals,” he said in a statement. “Many of our sober living guys have lost their jobs and don’t have a means to pay for rent.”

P.A.I.N. provides family consulting, facilitates support groups and conducts community outreach, speaking at schools, community service groups and town hall meetings.

To combat the threat of relapse during the COVID-19 isolation, P.A.I.N. is ramping up video check-ins with its addict clients and parents, helping to guide them during an unnerving time.

“We are doing video check-ins with them around the clock,” said Anderson. “PINC is truly the best, and have helped so many nonprofits in our region. Thank you.”

The “PINC Takeover” is one of the annual events that PINC holds each year to raise funds for other deserving nonprofits. It’s “Once Upon A PINC Moon” fundraiser slated for May 30 benefiting the Family Healing Center has been postponed until further notice, but will be rescheduled when appropriate.

“At times like this, it becomes even more important for us to stay engaged and connected with nonprofits in our area that would benefit in some way from PINC,” said Prince. “We are brainstorming new ways to give back and support our community as we collectively navigate the uncertainty of today’s environment.”