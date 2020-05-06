Fresno musician to represent region in airport-centric streaming concert

Patrick Contreras will represent Fresno Yosemite International Airport in a live stream concert Wednesday afternoon. Image via Contreras' Facebook page

published on May 6, 2020 - 12:05 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) is helping bring entertainment to those stuck in their homes during the pandemic.

FAT will be part of the JetStream Music festival this evening, in partnership with 22 North American airports for an online concert featuring local musicians. Each participating airport will feature a musician local to their city in support of the creative community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Hosted by Austin-Berstrom International Airport in Texas, the free, multi-hour concert will begin at 3 p.m. and stream of FAT’s Facebook page between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Representing FAT in the JetStream lineup is Fresno violinist Patrick Contreras, who will be performing his own compositions, “Mohave Rose” and “Tijuana.”

“We are excited to be part of the JetStream Music Festival and to join other airports in bringing people together through beautiful music,” said FAT Marketing Manager Claudia Arguelles-Miller. “This concert give us the opportunity to share the talents of local musicians with a wide audience and reconnect with passengers.”

Festival viewers will be able to tip musicians throughout the performance and can also join in the celebration using #JetStreamFest.