30 Nov

Fresno Metro Black Chamber selects new CEO

Cassandra Little photo via LinkedIn

published on November 30, 2021 - 11:09 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce has announced its new permanent CEO — a counselor and entrepreneur who replaces Tara Lynn Gray, who was appointed to serve under Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The position goes to Cassandra D. Little, who has served on an interim basis since Newsom appointed Gray as the director of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate in March. Little owns and operates CARE Consulting and Coaching Group, providing executive coaching services to small businesses across California and Nevada.

Little has a doctorate in counseling educational psychology and a master’s in social work. She is currently an adjunct professor at Fresno Pacific University’s school of social work and Fresno State’s criminology department.

“You never replace a general with a private. This is a quote I heard several years ago, and it aptly applies to this new era of leadership for the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce,” said James Archie, Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation’s Board President. “Dr. Cassandra Little had great shoes to fill coming behind Tara Lynn Gray’s awesome tenure at the helm of the FMBCC. Not only does Dr. Little exercise great leadership qualities and professionalism, but she also possesses a great vision and purpose to lead the FMBCC foundation and Chamber to new and exciting heights.”

Before her new role as the CEO, Little served as the board secretary for the Fresno Metro Black Chamber Commerce.

“The board’s choice of Dr. Little reflects their continued commitment to growth and sustainability for the chamber and our community. I am excited and looking forward to the journey ahead,” said Kaya Herron, deputy director.

