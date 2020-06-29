Fresno Mayor Brand final ‘State of the City’ to air Tuesday

From left, Sandra Chaires, Sevak Khatchadourian, Josh Islas and Mayor Lee Brand cut the ribbon on Quail State rooftop bar in Fresno in 2019. Photo by Edward Smith

published on June 29, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand will give his final State of the City address Tuesday, which will be specially televised at 7 p.m. on KSEE24.

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual event, usually held as a luncheon that draws thousands to Downtown Fresno. The pre-recorded program will feature Mayor Brand reflecting on his time in office and discussing the challenges facing Fresno.

“While it’s been a season of challenges in our community, thanks to our partners at KSEE24 and the support of our great sponsors, we have an opportunity to present Mayor Brand’s State of the City Address to the widest possible audience,” stated Nathan Ahle, president and CEO of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce. “We encourage everyone to tune in to hear the Mayor’s thoughts on the past, present and future of our great city.”

This year’s event is sponsored by Presenting Sponsors: Bank of America and Chevron. Associating Sponsors: Caglia Environmental, Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau, Fresno State, Fresno Yosemite International Airport, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, United States Cold Storage, and University of Phoenix as well as the Friends of Fresno Sponsors: California Restaurant Association, CIS Security, Clovis Community College, Fresno County EDC, Fresno Housing Authority, Fresno Irrigation District, Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board, Fresno Unified School District, Jeffrey Scott Agency, Mid Valley Disposal, Robert V. Jensen, Inc., Suncrest Bank, UCSF Fresno and Valley Children’s Healthcare.

The televised special event will air Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KSEE24 and conclude with a special edition of Sunday Morning Matters. A second airing will take place on July 5 at 8 a.m.