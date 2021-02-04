Fresno manufacturer to host presentation on digital sales

Liz Mcllvaine, president and CEO of Total Concept Enterprises, led a transition to building plastic space dividers. Photo by Frank Lopez

Fresno-based manufacturer Total Concept Enterprises is planning a free webinar to share how it created its own e-commerce platform.

The presentation, called “Manufacturing in the Digital Age,” will cover how Total Concept Enterprises adopted online sales backed by a digital marketing campaign. The company specializes in tube bending and CNC machining and also rolled out a new line of safety shields in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The presentation will be done via Zoom on Feb. 18 at noon and will be hosted by Genelle Taylor Kumpe, executive director of the San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing Partnership.Participating will be Dave McIlvaine, owner of Total Concept Enterprises, and Adrian Rodriguez of Anchored Web Solutions, which developed the e-commerce platform.

“We put a lot of effort into making sure our business customers’ expectations are exceeded, and so we needed our website to reflect these values online,” said Liz McIlvaine, owner of Total Concept Enterprises, Inc. “One of the biggest factors in deciding our approach was developing a strategy for offering all of the products we have access to, directly to the market, in a streamlined format.”

Total Concept Enterprises has more than 35,000 items available on its e-commerce platform, which went live at the end of 2020.

Manufacturers are increasingly seeing digital sales as a significant source of revenue. In 2019, total eCommerce sales generated by all U.S. manufacturers increased by nearly 21% to $430 billion, according to Digital Commerce 360’s 2020 B2B Manufacturing Report.

The relationship with Anchored Web Solutions came about through California Manufacturing Technology Consultants (CMTC), which consults with manufacturing companies and refers resources to meet their needs.

“Manufacturers need support, and so when we find a potential solution, whether its an online makeover like this,

management consultation, accounting, logistics, or what have you, it’s our priority to make the connection and spur

it on,” said Craig Scharton, a CMTC client advisor in Fresno. “We hope more of the makers in the Valley and state as a whole take advantage of our program, which was set up to foster this very kind of outcome.”

The link to register to the free presentation is https://bit.ly/tcezoom.