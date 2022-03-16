16 Mar

Fresno man charged with ID fraud, applying for FEMA disaster loan

fresno federal court

published on March 16, 2022 - 1:23 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno resident Brian Kenneth Stoffel was arraigned this week on charges including bank fraud, use of an unauthorized access device, aggravated identity theft, and wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Wednesday.

Court documents report that Stoffel allegedly used the name, social security number, date of birth and other identifying information of the victim to open a checking account and drain the victim’s savings account using an unauthorized debit card.

Documents allege that Stoffel also used that information to apply for various lines of credit in the victim’s name, and also to apply for a disaster loan from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Stoffel is alleged to have caused at least $420,000 in actual and attempted loss in less than one year.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Elder Abuse Unit and the FBI are investigating the case. Attorneys Laura D. Withers and Joseph Barton are prosecuting the case.

Stoffel faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and $1 million in fines if convicted.

