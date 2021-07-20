Fresno law firm expands

Jeffrey Pape

published on July 20, 2021 - 12:10 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

A Fresno law firm is expanding its roster of attorneys as well as its physical footprint.

Jeff Pape has joined Wanger Jones Helsley PC, one of the region’s largest law firms. The addition also includes a physical expansion with the opening of a new office in Old Town Clovis, located at 642 Pollasky Ave.

Pape brings 39 years of experience, increasing the firm’s civil practice areas in: tax law; the formation, operation and taxation of businesses; real property transactions; trust and probate litigation; and estate planning.

Pape was born in Sioux City, Iowa, and comes from a cattle and agribusiness upbringing. He graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1979 with a B.S. from Morningside College, graduated with distinction in 1982 after achieving a J.D. degree from University of Iowa College of Law, and earned his L.L.M. in Taxation from McGeorge School of Law from University of the Pacific in 1993.

“I have known Jeff for a very long time and have appreciated and respected his work as well as him as a person,” said Timothy Jones, president of Wanger Jones Helsley PC. “We are excited to have him join us. Jeff’s experience will offer Wanger Jones Helsley clients increased services in estate and tax planning — a heightened concern at the moment due to the anticipation of future changes in state and federal actions. Jeff’s statewide and interstate experience with tax law will serve our clients well as he helps them navigate the changes that lie ahead.”

Pape has lived in Clovis since 1995 and has served as: President of Central California March of Dimes; Treasurer of Clovis Rotary; and President of Greek Community of Fresno (St. George Greek Orthodox Church); and is a Founding Donor of the California 9-1-1 Memorial.

“Given the ever increasing complexity of the regulatory and legal environment, I am excited to join Wanger Jones Helsley, a results-oriented law firm that has the depth to provide legal services which complement my practice,” said Pape.