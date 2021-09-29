Fresno lands nonstop air service to one of California’s top tourist areas

Aha! will operate three flights each week from Fresno to Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Photo via aha!



Written by Frank Lopez published on September 29, 2021

A new airline brand is coming to Fresno with the first non-stop flights to one of California’s most popular tourist destinations

Aha! is Atlanta-based ExpressJet Airlines “air-hotel-adventure” leisure brand connecting more than half a dozen Western U.S. cities to the Reno-Tahoe area.

Starting Nov. 10, nonstop flights between the Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport will operate each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, departing Fresno at 4:15 p.m. and arriving at 5:18 p.m.

Return flights will operate on the same days, departing Reno-Tahoe at 2:30 p.m. and arriving in Fresno at 3:33 p.m..

Fresno joins eight other cities as part of the launch of aha! — referred to as a “reboot” of ExpressJet in a news release. These include Bakersfield; Ontario, California; Eureka/Arcata, California and Eugene/Springfield, Oregon. The routes will be served by 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets. Aha! plans to reach more than 20 destinations from Reno-Tahoe in the coming months.

“We look forward to welcoming aha! to Fresno Yosemite International Airport and are excited to be a part of their new airline program with service to Reno-Tahoe,” said Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle. “Aha!’s nonstop flights will connect Central Valley travelers to a variety of year-round recreational activities and iconic events. Reno-Tahoe expands our air travel gateway within the Western Pacific Region with more flights, more choices.”

Aha! is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of $49 each way.

“The Reno-Tahoe region offers travelers a wide range of fun and unique experiences,” said Head of ExpressJet’s aha! business unit Tim Sieber. “With the time savings of nonstop flights and packages with great deals at a curated collection of the best hotels and casino resorts in the region coming soon, we’re giving travelers everything they need to customize their own great, short vacation.”

For more information, visit flyaha.com.