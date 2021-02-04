Fresno Housing Authority CEO Prince announces departure

published on February 4, 2021 - 2:11 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Preston Prince, longtime CEO and executive director of the Fresno Housing Authority, announced he will be stepping down from the post effective March 31.

Prince is taking a position with the Santa Clara County Housing Authority. He has led the agency for 14 years.

“Preston leaves a strong legacy to affordable housing in our community,” according to an announcement from the Fresno Housing Authority. “During his tenure, he was instrumental in creating partnerships with public and private agencies, and increasing the level of awareness that stable housing plays for low-income families. His commitment to creating healthy neighborhoods and improving educational, health and wellness outcomes for all residents leaves Fresno Housing in a strong position for continued dedication to its mission.”

The Fresno Housing Authority helps provide low-income families with places to live, issuing housing vouchers that support 35,000 residents. It also develops residential projects, building some 2,100 new, multi-family units and renovating 640 since 2010.

“The Board of Commissioners has the utmost confidence that this transition will be smooth and the Fresno Housing team will continue their important work to create and sustain vibrant communities throughout Fresno County,” according to the announcement.

Prince is a member of the Fresno Bridge Academy, Economic Development Corporation, and the Fresno Workforce Investment Boards. In 2007, he was recognized by the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) as an Outstanding Director. In 2013, he was elected by his peers as President of NAHRO, putting Fresno Housing at the core of national discussions on housing policy.