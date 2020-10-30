30 Oct

Fresno hotel properties part of $16.5M HomeKey award

published on October 30, 2020 - 9:47 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office has announced an additional HomeKey award for the Fresno Housing Authority for $16.5 million.

This announcement includes four properties, three along Fresno’s Parkway Drive and another property in the rural community of Huron. On Sep. 21, Gov. Newsom announced a $7.6 million award for another property along Parkway Drive.

HomeKey provides funding for the purchase and rehabilitation of underutilized hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings and other properties. HomeKey allows for longer-term affordable housing opportunities, as well as immediate housing for individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness and most at risk from the pandemic.

