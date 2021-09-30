Fresno hobby store to host grand reopening under new owners

HobbyTown in Fresno is hosting a grand reopening Friday under new owners and a new location at Blackstone and Barstown avenues. Image via HobbyTown Facebook page

HobbyTown in Fresno is celebrating its grand reopening Oct. 1 just a few doors down from its previous location after a change of ownership.

The store first opened in 1992 and is now located at 5404 N. Blackstone Ave. under the ownership of Eric Vasutin. It lives on the northeast corner of Blackstone and Barstow avenues. Previously, it was located at 102 E. Barstow Ave. under the ownership of John and Kayanne Yung, who retired earlier this year.

The new HobbyTown location used to be the home of TitleMax Title Loans.

“We may be in a different building, but the relationships and passion for all things hobby-related will continue at this store,” Vasutin said. “I just want to say to the local Fresno Hobbyists: We are back in business, and so excited to see you all!”

The franchise sells a variety of products such as RC cars, planes, boats, gaming products, paints, trains and Gundam, a Japanese military fiction media franchise.

“This is a great way to try out racing on an actual track and watch some cool racing by experienced and newer drivers – not to mention that this type of attraction brings in people from all over the county, something that will drive up foot traffic for this store and neighboring businesses,” said Vasutin.

Vasutin is a long-time hobby store and RC track owner of Nor-Cal Hobbies & Raceway in San Jose. He became familiar with Fresno because of the races held at the previous HobbyTown and grew to love it.

“After we visited several locations, I decided to stay at the same shopping center near the permanent RC track. It’s the ideal location,” said Vasutin.

He plans to offer RC Car Clinics, modeled after the success of the Boot Camp series at Nor-Cal Hobbies & Raceway. Through the Car Clinics, kids and adults can learn about driving and racing their RC vehicles. He hopes hobbyists will continue the community feel of the previous HobbyTown.

At the grand opening tomorrow, there will be a chance to win a Traxxas Slash RC car.