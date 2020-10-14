Fresno haunted car wash promises soap, screams

Up to a dozen employees at Crews Magic Hand Car Wash in Fresno are ready to frighten drivers as part of a new haunted car wash. Crews Magic screen shot



Written by Edward Smith published on October 14, 2020 - 11:09 AM

A Fresno gas station car wash is boasting the ability to exorcise your car of both grime and ghouls.

Beginning Thursday, Crews Magic Hand Car Wash will be cleaning cars in costumes and a spooky ambiance, according to a Facebook post.

The idea to bring a bit of the Halloween spirit came as Paul Arora thought about kids not getting to trick-or-treat this year. Arora is the owner of Crews Magic. He said this is a first-of-its-kind haunt for Fresno.

It is a way for the family to have a little bit of fun even though they’re stuck at home, Arora said.

As cars go through the wash, there will be strobe lights, fog machines and costumed attendants.

“We want people to still experience that adventure,” Arora said.

Between the decorations of dead bodies, tables of skeletons and hewn limbs, Arora said he’s still tabulating the cost to host the haunted car wash.

He put out a notice to his staff about the plans, and employees jumped at the chance to be able to dress up, he said. Among the three locations he owns, employees said they’d love to be a part of the experience. There will be between 10-12 washing cars, though if it gets busier, Arora said he is prepared to bring on more people.

They’re still putting everything together, but they had a trial run yesterday where they filmed a video.

The haunted car wash will take place between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct 15-18, Oct. 22-25 and Oct. 29-30. The price will be $9.99 for the car wash.

The address is 7213 N. Ingram Ave., just north of the Wal-Mart store.

“We want everyone to come out and experience it,” Arora said.