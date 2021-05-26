26 May

Fresno Grizzlies return to 100% capacity next month

The Fresno Grizzlies are increasing capacity to 100% at Chukchansi Park on June 15. Photo by Gabriel Dillard

published on May 26, 2021 - 1:38 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno Grizzlies announced they will open to full capacity at Chukchansi Park on June 15.

The relaxing of social distancing guidelines means the baseball team no longer has to abide by the 33% capacity limit set by the State of California, according to a press release from the team.

To accommodate those still hesitant about fully reopening, certain sections will still be sold in physically-distanced pods.

The Splash Park as well as the lounge area will also reopen.

Tickets for games on June 15 and later will go on sale Thursday.

A new slate of promotional games was released on their calendar as well, including nights for children’s shows “Peppa Pig,” “Paw Patrol” and “PJ Masks.” The Grizzlies will also make an appearance as their alter ego The Tacos August 14 for the Copa de la Diversion — or “Fun Cup.”

