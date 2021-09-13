13 Sep

Fresno Grizzlies postseason begins next week

The Fresno Grizzlies championship series begins next week. Photo by Gabriel Dillard

published on September 13, 2021 - 2:15 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno Grizzlies are back in the postseason with special ticket prices to entice fans to Chukchansi Park.

Fresno will host games one and two of the best-of-five-series of the Low-A West Championship on Sept. 21 and 22 against the San Jose Giants. Both games will start at 6:50 pm with gates opening an hour prior to first pitch.

Individual game tickets for both contests can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Tickets or by visiting the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.

As a thank you to fans for their support this year, all tickets (except for the Kodiak Club and Suites) are available for only $10.

“It is no question that Growlifornia has a HUGE impact at every game played at Chukchansi Park and with 18 of our 24 games against San Jose being decided by one or two runs, we need Growlifornia to be roaring both nights! Both contests will feature post-game fireworks, food trucks and all the excitement that fans have come to expect during this historic season,” according to a Grizzlies news release.

 

