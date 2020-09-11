Fresno Greek Fest turns to go

The Fresno Greek Fest will have its first drive-thru food pick up Sept. 19.

published on September 11, 2020 - 1:30 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

What would normally be a weekend of Greek dinner, dancing and music has been turned into a multi week drive-thru event.

The Fresno Greek Fest will have its first drive-thru food pick up Sept. 19. For $17, fans of Mediterranean fare can get a quarter Athenian chicken, Grecian rice pilafi, Greek salad and Karidopita (a walnut cake in syrup) picked up at St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 2219 N. Orchard St. in Fresno.

Reservations must be made by midnight Sept. 16 at this website.

This will be the first of several events to benefit local soup kitchen and food pantries. Future drive-thru events will feature a different menu.