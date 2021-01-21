Fresno gets nearly $16M for rental assistance

Fresno City Hall image via wikipedia user Nightryder84

published on January 21, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The City of Fresno has received $15.8 million from the federal government to help struggling residents pay for housing and utility costs.

These funds come from the most current stimulus packaged signed at the end of December 2020.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance program makes available $25 billion to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to Covid-19.

Eligible residents are required to provide proof they have been impacted by the pandemic. Other conditions may also apply.

The Treasury deposited the money on Wednesday and city leaders will work to distribute the funds over the next several weeks.

“The Emergency Assistance Rental Program could not have come at a better time. These funds will help thousands of Fresno residents avoid being evicted and facing the possibility of becoming homeless. It will also give landlords the opportunity to be made whole. I will be working closely with our City Council to get these funds into the hands of those in need as quickly as possible,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez said that these funds will help a lot of people in need in the city.

“I want to thank our partners at the federal level for this investment to make sure vulnerable communities can stay in their homes. Our city is predominately made up of essential workers that literally fed our state and nation. These resources will go a long way in providing a hand up for our residents during this pandemic,” Chavez said in a statement.