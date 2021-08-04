Fresno firm’s big box of water made for modern emergencies

One use of the Fontana replaces over 2,000 plastic water bottles,

A Fresno manufacturer has unveiled a new clean drinking water delivery system meant for use during natural disasters and times of need.

Caylym Technologies, designer and manufacturer of corrugated products including firefighting technologies and barriers, is rolling out its new Fontana system, which provides clean drinking water in strong, reusable and recyclable containers.

The Fontana product is a corrugated box that can hold 275 gallons of water and be transported by a standard-size pickup truck. One use of the Fontana replaces over 2,000 plastic water bottles, saving time, energy, money and resources as well as reducing environmental impact, according to company officials.

“At Caylym, we set out to provide solutions to societal challenges,” said Rick Goddard, founder of Caylym Technologies. “Our goal in creating the Fontana system was to find a simple, effective, sustainable and environmentally-friendly way to provide clean drinking water to those in need. Especially as our home state of California continues to see intense devastation from frequent wildfires, the Fontana can be deployed immediately, serving residents as well as first responders with water more quickly without the need of single-use plastic bottles.”

An advantage of the water delivery system is being able to place it in at-risk locations and store until needed. It is collapsible to minimize shipping and allows storage for future use. A replaceable bladder eliminates costly chemicals, cleaners, sanitation processes and certification.

The Fontana can be deployed by air, rail, sea or truck and no forklift or heavy equipment is needed to build, fill and deploy.