Fresno financier lands invite to Forbes Council

A Fresno financier has been named to the latest Forbes Finance Council to develop relationships and share ideas with the nation’s financial services leaders.

Adam Mortanian of Fresno-based mortgage company PACT Capital has been named to the invitation-only council of executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management and investment firms, according to a news release.

“It’s truly an honor to be invited to join the Forbes Finance Council,” said Mortanian. “The Forbes name and brand are iconic and synonymous with financial knowledge and expertise. I’m excited to share ideas, best practices and thought leadership with my fellow council members and further cement the unique leadership role PACT Capital has established in the real estate lending space.”

There, Mortanian will collaborate with other council members to advance their businesses and publish their findings.

Invitations are limited to senior executives in companies earning or financing at least $1 million.

Beyond that, the Forbes Council vets their candidates based on the depth and diversity of experience, according to the release. Candidates need to demonstrate successful growth across various business metrics as well as personal and professional achievements.

“We are honored to welcome Adam into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

At PACT, Mortanian and partner Tyler Shegerian specialize in financing agricultural real estate deals as well as other commercial sectors.