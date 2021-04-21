Fresno FAX buses increasing capacity

FAX bus image via City of Fresno

Effective May 1, the passenger limit on FAX buses will increase, according to City of Fresno officials.

That means 30-foot buses will now accommodate 20 passengers and 40-foot buses will now accommodate 25 passengers.

Handy Ride vehicles will increase from three to six passengers.

Fresno is proud to be one of the few big cities that did not cut service during the pandemic. Passenger capacity was reduced, but service routes remained the same, according to a news release.

Capacity on each bus was limited to 10 passengers to allow for proper social distancing and to protect customers and drivers due to Covid.

“COVID-19 cases in our community continue to decrease and more drivers have become vaccinated,” according to the news release. “These factors, combined with the reopening of our local economy, require the increase in capacity to meet the demand for our service.”

At this time, the fee to ride on FAX buses is waived, so rides are free.