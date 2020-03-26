Fresno establishes $750K micro loan program for businesses

published on March 26, 2020 - 8:53 AM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

The Fresno City Council on Wednesday approved a $750,000 micro loan program for businesses that have been shut down or otherwise impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The no-interest loans could be forgiven after a year if the business continues to operate. Council members said the relief fund is meant to help companies remain open and rehire staff as well as shore up the city’s tax base.

“The idea is to help these businesses stay viable,” said Councilmember Mike Karbassi.

About $500,000 of the fund was reappropriated from a project to build a senior center and $250,000 comes from the city attorney’s budget. Donations from the public will also be accepted.

To apply, businesses should contact the city’s Economic Development Department.