Fresno enters solar agreement with hopes of saving $100M

published on June 25, 2020

The Fresno City Council approved a renewable energy plan Thursday that would provide more than 25 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and storage provided by ForeFront Power to provide clean, reliable electricity to three of the city’s Water Treatment Facilities.

The plan, introduced by the City’s Department of Public Utilities (DPU) and its Sustainability Division, is estimated to save the city more than $100 million, offsetting more than 64% of the plants’ energy consumption over the next two decades.

“Despite the many challenges we currently face, I’m proud of all the work that we have continued to do as a city to reduce our carbon emissions and save our city resources” said Mayor Lee Brand. “My administration has shown a continued commitment to sustainability and we look forward to finding more opportunities to make Fresno more energy efficient while saving money.”

ForeFront Power is a California-based solar and energy storage developer that will provide the city with the development, financing, construction and operation of the solar and energy projects at no upfront cost through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) framework. The PPA allows the city to collect the benefits of federal tax credits in forms of a lower rate for energy, operations and maintenance services agreements.

The council’s adoption of the solar and energy storage plan follows its direction to identify renewable energy projects and savings opportunities in the city and protect communities from the effects of climate change.

“Solar energy is one component of our broader sustainability plan, and an important one to be implemented,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Council president. “The project will realize millions in savings for tax payers while taking strategic actions that fight climate change. Our kids and families deserve nothing less.”