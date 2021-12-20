Fresno developer wins prestigious Chamber award

Tom Richards is scene on a construction site in this California High-Speed Rail Authority photo.

published on December 20, 2021 - 2:24 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Fresno developer and High-Speed Rail Authority Chairman Tom Richards has been named as the winner of the prestigious Leon S. Peters Award by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce.

Richards – chair and CEO of The Penstar Group — was surprised with the news Monday afternoon at Terry’s House, where families of patients at nearby Community Regional Medical Center can stay to remain close to their loved ones. The facility, built in 2011, was named for Tom’s brother Terry, who was seriously injured in a car accident at age 5.

For nearly five months, the Richards family would have an 80-mile commute to visit Terry in the hospital.

Richards was an early donor for Terry’s House, which serves about 1,000 people each year.

Richards was appointed to the California High-Speed Rail Authority in 2010, and became board chair in September 2020.

He has worked on developing projects with others and built single-family subdivisions, mutli-family housing, senior rental housing and general and medical office complexes. His work also extends to skilled nursing facilities, industrial warehouses, manufacturing facilities and retail shopping centers.

Fresno Chamber CEO Scott Miller said, “We could not be more excited to honor Tom Richards with this prestigious award. Tom is a servant leader who has consistently dedicated his time and resources to the betterment of Fresno. He is an incredible asset in our community and his name belongs on the list of our most esteemed members.”

The award honors the late Leon S. Peters and is devoted to Central Valley leaders who demonstrate Peters’ ethics and character in both their personal and professional lives.

Past recipients include Karen Musson in 2020, Matty Matoian in 2019 and Jim Pardini in 2018. Recipients ultimately exemplify professional success, a servant-minded leadership style, a caring attitude, moral and ethical behavior and a willingness to mentor. These qualities are rewarded as a tribute to Peters.

Peters was a respected businessman, civic leader and philanthropist who ran his parents’ agricultural equipment business, Valley Foundry and Machine Works, with high ethical standards.

“It truly goes without saying that Tom, you’re a reflection of all that’s good about our valley,” said Congressman Jim Costa.