Fresno deems pet grooming an essential business

Image via Elaine’s Pet Resorts

published on April 28, 2020 - 10:27 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Following the lead of Visalia and Clovis, Fresno is now considering pet grooming an essential business.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand announced Tuesday morning that pet groomers can operate, as the business “is a form of animal care,” according to a press release.

The decision comes after consultation with the mayor’s Fresno Recovery Committee Monday afternoon.

“I’ve been considering this decision and it’s time to start the gradual process of economic recovery,” Brand said in a statement. “I’m thankful for the exceptional advice provided by the committee and input from the public during this challenging time. This announcement will be joined by others in the future, as we move forward in a deliberate and reasonable way to return to normal routines without jeopardizing the health of our residents.”

Social distancing requirements as well as health protocols are still to be followed for the businesses that can now operate, the release stated.

As Visalia did earlier this month, officials at the City of Fresno reviewed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s criteria for what makes a business “essential.” As pet grooming does relate to pet health, the rules were changed about who could operate. Clovis made the change Friday.