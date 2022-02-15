Fresno credit reporting firm completes acquisition

Image via wikipedia user Amanda Paul

published on February 15, 2022 - 1:27 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

A local credit reporting company recently announced its acquisition of a Texas-based workflow solutions provider.

Credit Bureau Connection, a Fresno based provider of credit report and compliance solutions for automotive dealers, lenders and other end markets, announced it has acquired Dealer Safeguard Solutions, a Software As A Service (SaaS) provider of compliance and workflow solutions for the automotive retail industry.

CBC is backed by Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm Capstreet Group.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Doug Fusco, founder and CEO of Dealer Safeguard Solutions, said the combination of the companies will create a comprehensive workflow and compliance platform for auto dealers that will better enable compliant behavior.

Credit Bureau Connection founder and CEO Mike Green said that he is impressed with Dealer Safeguard Solutions and is confident the companies are a natural fit.

“While both CBC and DSGSS have experienced consistent growth, there are still significant organic growth opportunities in the auto and adjacent industries that we can better capture by working together. We welcome Doug and the entire DSGSS team, and we are excited to work together.”

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, Dealer Safeguard, provides proprietary software and services designed to help auto dealerships stay in compliance, improve operational efficiencies, and drive measurable Return on investment, according to a news release.

“With the new Federal Trade Commission Safeguards Rule requirements and spike in fraudulent transactions across the country, the need for our solutions has never been greater. Thanks to the backing of Capstreet and CBC, we can continue to invest in new products and technology while gaining new, valuable relationships,” Fusco said.