Fresno County rural electric rideshare program kicks off Monday

From left, Matthew Gillian and Moses Stites, general manager of FCRTA. Inspiration Transportation photo

published on October 1, 2020 - 12:37 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

A new electric rideshare program is bringing a jolt to transportation systems in Fresno County.

Inspiration Transportation, a public charity organization in the San Joaquin Valley aiming to provide sustainable transportation to underserved communities, announced this week the launch of its new electric rideshare program available for residents in rural communities in the county.

The new REV-UP program (rural electric utilization project) will offer $5 round trip rides in all-electric 2020 Chevy Bolts as part of a partnership with the Fresno County Rural Transit Agency (FCRTA)

The pilot program is slated to launch in the West Park community near Jensen and Marks avenues west of Fresno starting Oct. 5, and will be extended to nearby rural communities including Biola in the coming months.

“My hope is that REV-UP will inspire residents to utilize electric vehicles not only for the reliability, cost, and time-saving benefits, but also for the long-term improvements to our air quality and our community’s overall health,” said Matthew Gillian, founder of Inspiration Transportation. I am grateful to FCRTA for their support and guidance on this inaugural project for our organization, and I look forward to expanding our services alongside agencies throughout the Central Valley.”

The project was developed to help fill transportation gaps in low-density rural communities where public transit is not viable and where FCRTA is straining to provide services for residents in need.

Along with helping provide access to jobs, education, and health care, the program is also meant to help improve air quality through reductions in vehicle emissions.

Inspiration Transportation also partnered with Fresno Transformative Climate Communities (TCC) for a collaborative community engagement process, which draws on local data and community feedback to target specific areas of need where both public transportation and air quality improvements are needed.

Primary funding for Inspiration Transportation’s pilot program comes from the FCRA with additional project funding coming from the Central Valley Community Foundation and Beneficial State Bank.

“We are excited to partner with Inspiration Transportation on this micro-mobility project. We believe this project is bringing new alternatives that enhance accessibility for rural residents living in unincorporated communities with a reliable, safe and environmentally friendly transportation. This will provide the residents of Biola and West Park with an innovative and cost-efficient transportation option where traditional general public transit has not been a suitable option,” said Moses Stites, General Manager of FCRTA.

Rides can be requested by calling 1-800-425-1524. Rides through the new pilot program will be available starting Oct. 5, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on a first-come, first-serve basis for West Park residents needing transportation into the Fresno-Clovis Metropolitan area.

For more information on Inspiration Transportation and its services visit www.itransportev.com.