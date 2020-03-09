Fresno County reports first coronavirus case

Coronavirus image via the Centers for Disease Control

published on March 9, 2020 - 1:10 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

The Fresno County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Fresno County.

According to a press release by the department, this is a travel-related case and was not community acquired. Two travelers presented themselves for testing after returning from a Grand Princess cruise last Friday. One of these tests has returned as a presumptive positive and the individual’s family is self-monitoring with FCDPH oversight at this time.

“There is no immediate threat to the general public and the FCDPH is not recommending cancellation of events, closure of schools, or buildings at this time,” the release said. “The FCDPH has plans in place to inform and protect all residents, limit exposures to any new cases if identified. And address concerns as they arise.”

The Department of Public Health advises residents, students, workers and visitors to continue to engage in their regular activities and practice good public health hygiene, as this is the height of flu season.