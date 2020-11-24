Fresno County releases Thanksgiving guidelines

published on November 24, 2020 - 2:51 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

With the Thanksgiving holiday coming, the Fresno County Department of Public Health has released an advisory on how to safely enjoy the occasion.

Recently, Fresno County and much of the rest of Central California have reentered the purple tier and returned to a lockdown. As such the FCDPH is urging all residents to avoid gatherings and non-essential travel, and to limit holiday celebrations to the immediate household.

“Although holidays usually mean gathering with friends and extended family, attending parties, hosting dinners, traveling, and celebrating time-honored customs, we ask that everyone modify their annual traditions, wear a face covering, maintain physical distance and limit mixing with people outside your household to protect lives and limit the spread of Covid-19,” the release said.

Extra precautions suggested include having food brought to home and avoiding contact with anyone showing symptoms.