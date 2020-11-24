24 Nov

Fresno County releases Thanksgiving guidelines

published on November 24, 2020 - 2:51 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

With the Thanksgiving holiday coming, the Fresno County Department of Public Health has released an advisory on how to safely enjoy the occasion.

Recently, Fresno County and much of the rest of Central California have reentered the purple tier and returned to a lockdown. As such the FCDPH is urging all residents to avoid gatherings and non-essential travel, and to limit holiday celebrations to the immediate household.

“Although holidays usually mean gathering with friends and extended family, attending parties, hosting dinners, traveling, and celebrating time-honored customs, we ask that everyone modify their annual traditions, wear a face covering, maintain physical distance and limit mixing with people outside your household to protect lives and limit the spread of Covid-19,” the release said.

Extra precautions suggested include having food brought to home and avoiding contact with anyone showing symptoms.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Does your business need more federal coronavirus relief?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!