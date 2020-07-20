20 Jul

Fresno County puts out call for medical personnel

published on July 20, 2020 - 1:41 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

As the pandemic continues, the Fresno County Department of Public Health is sending out a call for aid.

To help support ongoing Covid-19 response efforts, Fresno County is seeking registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, certified nurse assistants and other medically trained personnel to help meet potential staffing needs at local skilled nursing care facilities and other alternate care sites.

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Fresno Country and across the country, the demands for resources and support continue to increase in health care settings and local health departments. In order to be as prepared as possible, the County has pool of personnel to be activated when needed.

In addition to individuals with health care experience, there may be additional opportunities for those with experience in nutrition, administration, customer service, social work, case management and information technology.

