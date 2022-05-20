20 May

Fresno County health official: ‘Brace yourself’ for anticipated Covid uptick

Covid at-home test photo by Annie Spratt via unsplash.com

published on May 20, 2022 - 2:09 PM
Written by

Fresno County Department of Public Health Covid tracking metrics foretell an uptick in cases in the coming weeks. 

Test positivity is currently hovering around 5%, said Dr. Rais Vohra, interim health officer for Fresno County. The county’s wastewater testing shows an increase in infection, telling health officials that “there is a lot of Covid burden in our community,” he said.

He warned hospitals in the area that they could see an increase in Covid patients over the next couple weeks. 

“Usually the wastewater signal goes up first and then seven to 10 days later we see a real uptick in the number of cases and then in the number of hospitalizations,” Vohra said. “I said brace yourself.”

The health department has converted its testing locations to “test-to-treat” sites, which offer treatment options from the moment someone tests positive for Covid. The prescription is a five-day oral medication, and health officials hope that this method will keep hospitalizations down.

Joe Prado, interim assistant director for the health department, shared that 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated. He expects that number to rise as soon as children under 5 are approved to receive the vaccine – a Food and Drug Administration decision expected this summer. 

Both Moderna and Pfizer have submitted their data to the FDA for children under 5 years old. Fresno County is planning tentatively for a mid-to-late June for rollout of that vaccine to physicians.

Vohra said that although cases are rising, Covid hospitalizations remain stagnant so far. 

“We’re definitely not through the pandemic,” Vohra said.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Do you think Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza attempted to extort City Attorney Doug Sloan?
184 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by