Fresno County Farm Bureau Journalism Awards announced

The Fresno County Farm Bureau hands out miniature tractors as prizes for its journalism awards.

published on June 3, 2020 - 1:58 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

The Fresno County Farm Bureau has announced this year’s winners of the 26th annual Journalism Awards. This year’s awards were to be held at the FCFB’s annual event in late April, but were delayed due to Covid-19.

The criteria for the awards were: thorough and objective coverage of issues, given time and space limitation; educational element for the agriculture industry or the consumer; and portraying the personal stories of those who make up the food and agricultural industry, making issues relevant to consumers and Valley residents.

Serving as judges were agricultural journalist and past winner Vicky Boyd; former Fresno Irrigation District General Manager Gary Serrato; and FCFB board member Alfreda Sebasto.

The 2020 award winners are:

Audio

Kerry Klein, Valley Public Radio, “‘It Would Mean Total Annihilation’ – Some Farmers Sell Off Fields Ahead Of Groundwater Law,” December 6, 2019

Klein discussed the various impacts SGMA has on farmers, land values and water.

Farm Trade Print

Brian German, AgNet West, “Cherries Not the Only Crop to Experience Storm Damage,” May 24, 2019

German speaks with Hudson Farms’ owner Liz Hudson about various crop damages due to a recent storm.

General Print

Maria Ortiz-Briones, Vida en el Valle “Agricultores latinos crecen en el estado,” November 13, 2019

Ortiz-Briones spoke with a Latino farmer from Porterville about his family’s operation and the farm practices they have implemented.

Video

Justin Sacher, CBS47 Fresno, “Pistachios, a process of ingenuity,” September 22, 2019

Sacher spoke with a local farmer who started growing pistachios in 1983. With pistachios being a newer crop, the engineered processing methods and ideas were borrowed from other industries.

Brandon Johansen, ABC30 Action News, “How almonds get harvested in the Central Valley,” August 27, 2019

Johansen discussed how almonds are harvested with the use of a mechanical tree shaker.

Award winners will receive the FCFB tractor trophy, donated by Kuckenbecker Tractor Co., Inc.