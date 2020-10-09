Fresno County businesses eligible for free PPE

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand is flanked by, from left, Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias, Councilmember Luis Chavez and Fresno Chamber Director Nathan Ahle. Fresno Chamber photo

published on October 9, 2020 - 2:45 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce, in a partnership with Fresno County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and the City of Fresno, announced today that they will distribute one million free masks and 50,000 individual hand sanitizer bottles for Fresno business.

To continue the Chamber’s efforts in assisting in the city’s safe reopening, starting on Oct. 12, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be available at the Fresno Chamber of Commerce at 2331 Fresno St. in Downtown Fresno between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Small businesses have been greatly impacted by the pandemic and we all have to do our part to make sure they can stay open safely,” said Nathan Ahle, president and CEO of the Fresno Chamber. “That means protecting business owners, their employees, and their customers. We hope that this free PPE distribution will help small businesses in our community get this essential equipment and keep their doors open.”

There will be mobile distribution events set up throughout the area, with more information to follow in the coming weeks.

Businesses that are eligible to participate in the PPE distribution must be legally authorized to do business in Fresno County and have fewer than 100 employees.

To ensure availability, the Chamber is requesting that each business request no more than a 30-45 day supply.

The masks and sanitizer were purchased by the California Office of Emergency Services, and no Fresno Chamber, EDC or local CARES Act monies were used in the acquisition of the PPE.