02 Jul

Fresno County assessed property values up 5.55% over last year

Fresno County Assessor Paul Dictos

published on July 2, 2020 - 2:40 PM
Written by Gabriel Dillard

The assessed value of Fresno County real and business properties topped $94.9 billion as of Jan. 1, according to Fresno County Assessor Paul Dictos.

The net locally assessed roll, minus $4.2 billion of homeowner, charitable and disabled vet exemptions and $4.1 billion of state-assessed properties, represents a 5.55% increases from the prior year, Dictos said.

“During the ten year economic recovery that followed the Great Recession of 2008-2010, the Fresno County assessment roll has seen a 58.6% increase, growing by $33.5 billion,” Dictos said. “However, because property assessments are based upon market values as of January 1, 2020, I fully expect that next year will not be as positive as we consider the full economic impact of COVID-19 on real estate values and the possibility of a pandemic-triggered recession.”

This year’s growth in assessed value was led by the cities of Mendota and Fowler with 12.03% and 10.83% growth, respectively, while the unincorporated areas of the county grew by 4.32%. The major beneficiaries of the property tax revenue are public schools, community colleges, cities and the county, Dictos said.

“Despite the Pandemic, our Assessment Roll was delivered on time thanks to the work of our dedicated assessment professionals. These essential workers answered the call and pushed the department to new levels of performance,” Dictos added.

State statute requires counties to deliver net annual assessments to the County Tax Collector by July 1. Based upon the Fresno County Assessor’s determination of the taxable value of property, the Fresno County Tax Collector bills property owners and the County Auditor distributes collected property tax revenue accordingly among local governments.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Are you willing to travel for business again?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $69 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!