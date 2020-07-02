Fresno County assessed property values up 5.55% over last year

Fresno County Assessor Paul Dictos

published on July 2, 2020 - 2:40 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

The assessed value of Fresno County real and business properties topped $94.9 billion as of Jan. 1, according to Fresno County Assessor Paul Dictos.

The net locally assessed roll, minus $4.2 billion of homeowner, charitable and disabled vet exemptions and $4.1 billion of state-assessed properties, represents a 5.55% increases from the prior year, Dictos said.

“During the ten year economic recovery that followed the Great Recession of 2008-2010, the Fresno County assessment roll has seen a 58.6% increase, growing by $33.5 billion,” Dictos said. “However, because property assessments are based upon market values as of January 1, 2020, I fully expect that next year will not be as positive as we consider the full economic impact of COVID-19 on real estate values and the possibility of a pandemic-triggered recession.”

This year’s growth in assessed value was led by the cities of Mendota and Fowler with 12.03% and 10.83% growth, respectively, while the unincorporated areas of the county grew by 4.32%. The major beneficiaries of the property tax revenue are public schools, community colleges, cities and the county, Dictos said.

“Despite the Pandemic, our Assessment Roll was delivered on time thanks to the work of our dedicated assessment professionals. These essential workers answered the call and pushed the department to new levels of performance,” Dictos added.

State statute requires counties to deliver net annual assessments to the County Tax Collector by July 1. Based upon the Fresno County Assessor’s determination of the taxable value of property, the Fresno County Tax Collector bills property owners and the County Auditor distributes collected property tax revenue accordingly among local governments.